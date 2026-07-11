Foreign tourists reach Shimla’s Mall Road in British-themed auto rickshaw, fined

Several foreign nationals were fined Rs 3,000 after they entered The Mall Road in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday, violating restrictions on vehicular entry in the area.

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The incident took place when several foreign nationals were spotted travelling on the restricted road in an auto-rickshaw featuring a Union Jack design, with an Indian flag attached to it.

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A police team reached the spot as soon as it received the information and stopped the tourists. During interrogation, the tourists revealed that they were not aware about the road being restricted due to which they brought the rickshaw at The Mall.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla Gaurav Singh said a fine has been imposed on them and further action is being taken as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.