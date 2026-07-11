DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Foreign tourists reach Shimla’s Mall Road in British-themed auto rickshaw, fined

Foreign tourists reach Shimla’s Mall Road in British-themed auto rickshaw, fined

Several foreign nationals were spotted travelling on The Mall Road in Shimla in an auto-rickshaw featuring a Union Jack design, with an Indian flag attached to it

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:00 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A police team reached the spot as soon as it received the information and stopped the tourists. Photo: X
Advertisement

Several foreign nationals were fined Rs 3,000 after they entered The Mall Road in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday, violating restrictions on vehicular entry in the area.

Advertisement

The incident took place when several foreign nationals were spotted travelling on the restricted road in an auto-rickshaw featuring a Union Jack design, with an Indian flag attached to it.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot as soon as it received the information and stopped the tourists. During interrogation, the tourists revealed that they were not aware about the road being restricted due to which they brought the rickshaw at The Mall.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla Gaurav Singh said a fine has been imposed on them and further action is being taken as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts