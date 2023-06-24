Foreign troupes likely for Dasehra fest

KULLU, JUNE 23
Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur said various foreign embassies
and the Union Ministry of External Affairs had been approached to invite foreign troupes for the International Kullu Dasehra Festival.
Addressing mediapersons here today, he said that 12 to 15 foreign cultural troupes were likely to participate in the week-long International Folk Dance Festival to be celebrated in October.
