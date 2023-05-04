Forest clearance for Una PGI centre: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change has given forest clearance for the construction of a PGI satellite Centre at Una, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

He said that a major hurdle in the way of the project had been removed. The state government had vigorously taken up the issue with the Union Ministry, seeking forest clearance for this ambitious project, he added.

Sukhu said that the PGI Satellite Centre was crucial for providing better health care services to the people of Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts.

He added that the foundation stone for the health institution was laid in March 2018 but its construction could not be started for want of forest clearance. Now, the work on the project would start soon.

Sukhu said the government was pursuing forest clearance cases with the Central Government on a priority basis.