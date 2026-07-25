DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Forest Department dismantles illegal roads built by mining mafia in Sulah

Forest Department dismantles illegal roads built by mining mafia in Sulah

Illegal mining blamed for ecological damage and losses to the state exchequer

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 07:07 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Forest Department officials demolish illegal roads constructed by the mining mafia in the Thural area of Palampur during an anti-illegal mining drive on Thursday. Photo: Ravinder Sood
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department on Saturday intensified its crackdown on illegal mining by demolishing unauthorized roads allegedly constructed by the mining mafia inside reserved forest land along the Neugal River in the Sulaha area of Palampur.

Advertisement

A team led by Aditya Kumar, Range Officer, accompanied by local panchayat representatives, carried out the operation in Pannapar panchayat, where illegal roads had been built to provide access to unauthorised mining sites along the Neugal River. Using heavy earth-moving machinery under tight security, the department dismantled the roads and blocked access to the mining locations. Senior forest officials supervised the drive.

Advertisement

The action follows repeated complaints from local residents, panchayat members, and environmental groups over rampant illegal extraction of sand and stone in the region. According to officials, the unauthorised mining activities have caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, including village paths, irrigation channels, electricity installations, roads, and even cremation grounds.

Advertisement

Environmental activists have also alleged that reckless mining has severely disturbed the river ecosystem and degraded large stretches of forest land. Officials said the miners had encroached upon reserved forest land and excavated deep trenches to extract sand and stone, leaving behind a trail of ecological destruction.

Speaking to The Tribune, a senior Forest Department officer said the department would not permit the misuse of forest land for illegal activities under any circumstances.

Advertisement

“The mining mafia has caused extensive damage to the natural environment and destroyed the green cover in the area. We have launched a sustained campaign to remove all illegal access routes and prevent further encroachment,” the officer said.

Residents of Pannapar and members of the environmental group People’s Voice – Save Nature, Save Neugal River welcomed the Forest Department’s action, calling it a long-awaited step towards protecting the fragile ecosystem.

They said illegal mining has not only led to environmental degradation but has also caused substantial financial losses to the state exchequer, as large quantities of sand and stone were allegedly being transported without payment of the prescribed government royalty.

Local environmentalists urged the authorities to maintain regular surveillance and take stringent action against those involved in illegal mining to ensure the long-term protection of the Neugal River and the adjoining forest areas.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts