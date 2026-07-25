Forest Department dismantles illegal roads built by mining mafia in Sulah

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department on Saturday intensified its crackdown on illegal mining by demolishing unauthorized roads allegedly constructed by the mining mafia inside reserved forest land along the Neugal River in the Sulaha area of Palampur.

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A team led by Aditya Kumar, Range Officer, accompanied by local panchayat representatives, carried out the operation in Pannapar panchayat, where illegal roads had been built to provide access to unauthorised mining sites along the Neugal River. Using heavy earth-moving machinery under tight security, the department dismantled the roads and blocked access to the mining locations. Senior forest officials supervised the drive.

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The action follows repeated complaints from local residents, panchayat members, and environmental groups over rampant illegal extraction of sand and stone in the region. According to officials, the unauthorised mining activities have caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, including village paths, irrigation channels, electricity installations, roads, and even cremation grounds.

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Environmental activists have also alleged that reckless mining has severely disturbed the river ecosystem and degraded large stretches of forest land. Officials said the miners had encroached upon reserved forest land and excavated deep trenches to extract sand and stone, leaving behind a trail of ecological destruction.

Speaking to The Tribune, a senior Forest Department officer said the department would not permit the misuse of forest land for illegal activities under any circumstances.

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“The mining mafia has caused extensive damage to the natural environment and destroyed the green cover in the area. We have launched a sustained campaign to remove all illegal access routes and prevent further encroachment,” the officer said.

Residents of Pannapar and members of the environmental group People’s Voice – Save Nature, Save Neugal River welcomed the Forest Department’s action, calling it a long-awaited step towards protecting the fragile ecosystem.

They said illegal mining has not only led to environmental degradation but has also caused substantial financial losses to the state exchequer, as large quantities of sand and stone were allegedly being transported without payment of the prescribed government royalty.

Local environmentalists urged the authorities to maintain regular surveillance and take stringent action against those involved in illegal mining to ensure the long-term protection of the Neugal River and the adjoining forest areas.