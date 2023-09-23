Forest Department dismantles road leading to illegal mining site

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 22

Officials of the Forest Department and some cops and representatives of the Batthan panchayat yesterday dismantled a road leading to an illegal mining site in the Neugal riverbed near Thural, distant 30 km from here, with the help of JCB machines. The road had been constructed by the mining mafia.

Large numbers of villagers were also present on the occasion. A local youth noted, “Illegal mining does not only result in environmental degradation in the Thural area but it also results in a loss to the state exchequer, as the government gets no royalty for the mined material. Besides, it has also resulted in landslides in the recent rains.”

It may be recalled that some Thural locals and NGOs dedicated to the protection of the environment had had held protests against illegal mining in the Neugal earlier.

DFO Nitin Patil categorically stated, “Nobody would be allowed to misuse the forest land to enter the river for extracting stones or sand in gross violation of rules. A warning has already been issued to the mining mafia to refrain from constructing illegal roads.” He added, “The state government has already banned mining in the Neugal river. So I would not hesitate to lodge a complaint with the police against the mining mafia for engaging in activities that lead to environmental degradation.”

