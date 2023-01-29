Forest Department rescues leopard in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 28

A team of wildlife wing of the state Forest Department today rescued a male leopard which was trapped in a snare wire on a private land at Kotpalahri village near Nurpur.

Villagers noticed that the leopard was trapped in a field and informed the field staff of the Forest Department.

Nurpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kuldeep Jamwal coordinated with the wildlife authorities at Hamirpur for rescuing the wild animal and informed the local police to manage residents who had assembled on the spot in a large number.

A team from the Gopalpur Zoo in Palampur led by veterinary doctor Anshul Chandel rushed to the spot and rescued the leopard after giving it a tranquilizer. The team, then, medically examined the leopard which is around 5-feet long and two years old.

Jamwal said the leopard was shifted to Gopalpur Zoo and would be kept under observation in view of its health. “It will be released in its original habitat in the Chhoti Dhar forest in Nurpur area after its full recovery from the trapping stress,” he added.