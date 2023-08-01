Forest Department told to settle pending cases

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 31

A meeting of District Forest Protection Act Committee was organized under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi and directions were issued to expedite process to settle pending cases. A detailed discussion was held on 151 Forest Conservation Act (FCA) cases.

The DC informed that out of total FCA cases, 122 cases are of user agency, 22 cases are at division-level and the rest of the cases are lying pending with CCF, Rampur. He issued directions to officials of user agency and other officials to resolve the pending cases so that development works can be expedited.

Negi also emphasized on establishing better co-ordination between revenue and forest department officials so that development works can be completed in an efficient and time-bound manner.

He said the authorities concerned should act with seriousness and cooperate in completing the social works as soon as possible. He said the FCA cases which are to be returned should also be returned as soon as possible.

