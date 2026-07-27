Forest Dept demolishes illegal mining access roads near river in Palampur

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department on Friday intensified its crackdown on illegal mining by demolishing unauthorised roads allegedly constructed by the mining mafia inside reserved forest land near the Neugal river in the Sulaha area of Palampur.

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A team led by Range Officer Aditya Kumar, along with local panchayat representatives, carried out the operation in Pannapar panchayat, where illegal roads had been built to facilitate access to unauthorised mining sites along the river.

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Using heavy earth-moving machinery and operating under tight security arrangements, the department dismantled roads and blocked access routes leading to the mining locations. Senior forest officials supervised the operation.

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The action followed repeated complaints from local residents, panchayat members and environmental groups regarding rampant illegal extraction of sand and stone in the region. According to officials, unauthorised mining activities have caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, including village paths, irrigation channels, electricity installations, roads and even cremation grounds.

Environmental activists have alleged that reckless mining has severely disrupted the river ecosystem and degraded large stretches of forest land. Officials said miners had encroached upon reserved forest areas and dug deep trenches to extract sand and stone, leaving behind significant ecological damage.

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Speaking to The Tribune, a senior Forest Department official said the department would not allow the misuse of forest land for illegal activities under any circumstances.

“The mining mafia has caused extensive damage to the natural environment and destroyed green cover in the area. We have launched a sustained campaign to remove all illegal access routes and prevent further encroachment,” the official said.

Residents of Pannapar and members of the environmental group People’s Voice — Save Nature, Save Neugal River — welcomed the Forest Department’s action, describing it as a long-awaited step towards protecting the fragile ecosystem.

They said illegal mining had not only contributed to environmental degradation but had also caused substantial financial losses to the state exchequer, with large quantities of sand and stone allegedly being transported without payment of the prescribed government royalty.

Local environmentalists urged the authorities to maintain regular surveillance and take stringent action against those involved in illegal mining to ensure the long-term protection of the Neugal river and surrounding forest areas.