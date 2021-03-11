Forest employee dies while dousing fire

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 5

A forest worker, Kalyan Singh, was killed while dousing fire in the Jamna beat of Kafota range in Renuka Ji subdivision of Sirmaur district on Wednesday.

Renukaji DFO Urvashi said Kalyan Singh accidently slipped on the dry pine needles while dousing fire and his head hit a stone which led to a fatal head injury.

Though he was rushed to Vikas Nagar in Uttarakhand for treatment, the doctor declared him brought dead.

Officials are now awaiting receipt of the post-mortem report to process his case for the grant of compensation and job to a family member.

The presence of dry pine needles has become a cause for concern to the forest staff in this season as locals often set

them ablaze.