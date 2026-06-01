Forest fire mock drill held in Mandi

The Suket Forest Division, Sundernagar, in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Mandi, conducted a district-level forest fire mock drill at the Kuthahin Inspection Hut Complex in Jayadevi Beat to strengthen preparedness and improve response mechanisms for forest fire incidents.

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The exercise was aimed at assessing inter-departmental coordination, communication systems, resource mobilisation and emergency response capabilities, while reinforcing measures for the prevention, mitigation and control of forest fires.

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Around 150 participants took part in the drill, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Himachal Pradesh Fire Services, the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Animal Husbandry Department, residents and officials of the Suket Forest Division. Nearly 100 participants were from the Forest Department, including frontline staff and Van Mitras.

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Addressing participants before the exercise, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Suket Forest Division, Rakesh Katoch, emphasised the importance of preparedness, community participation and coordinated action in effectively managing forest fire emergencies.

Experts from various departments conducted awareness sessions on forest fire management, search and rescue operations, firefighting techniques, wildlife protection and emergency medical response.

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As part of the drill, a simulated forest fire scenario was created in Jayadevi Beat. Forest Department personnel acted as first responders, initiating firefighting measures and establishing communication with relevant agencies. The Health Department also demonstrated emergency medical response procedures through a rescue scenario involving a worker affected by smoke inhalation.

Teams from the NDRF and fire services conducted live demonstrations of search and rescue operations and firefighting techniques, while the Animal Husbandry Department showcased procedures for the rescue and treatment of animals during emergencies.

Officials said the exercise successfully enhanced preparedness, coordination and response capabilities among participating agencies. They stressed that timely action, effective coordination and active community involvement can significantly reduce the impact of forest fires.