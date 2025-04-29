DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal / Forest fire rages in Kangra's Nagrota Bagwan

Forest fire rages in Kangra's Nagrota Bagwan

Large buildup of pine leaves on forest floor is making it difficult for authorities to control the fire
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:23 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Forest fire rages in pine forest near Nagrota Bagwan town, in Kangra.
Advertisement

A forest fire broke out in the pine forests near Rajiana village close to Nagrota Bagwan town in Kangra district, causing panic among people living in nearby areas. The fire started on Monday night and turned into a major blaze by Tuesday morning.

The district administration and forest department have deployed personnel to control the fire. Trenches have been dug and fire tenders are being used. However, the large buildup of pine leaves on the forest floor is making it difficult for the authorities to control the fire.

Pine forests are known to be a major cause of forest fires in the Dharamsala region. Over the past few decades, the forest department has planted pine trees widely due to their high survival rate. Today, pine forests cover around 27,910 hectares, or about 20 per cent of the total forest area in the Dharamsala forest circle.

Advertisement

Forest officials believe that most fires in pine forests are man-made, either started deliberately or by accident — often due to people throwing burning objects into the forest. The dry pine leaves make it easy for such fires to spread rapidly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper