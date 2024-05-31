Forest fire stops Kalka-Shimla train in its tracks

Tribune News ervice

Shimla, May 30

A forest fire forced the train coming from Kalka towards Shimla to halt 15 km before its destination here today.

The fire broke out in the Tara Devi jungle last evening and reached the railway track this afternoon, forcing the train driver to hit the brakes ahead of the Tara Devi railway station. “The train had to be stopped as the fire had reached the railway track. The train was given a go-ahead after about two hours when the fire died out,” said a Railway official, requesting anonymity.

The official said most of the passengers waited for the train to resume journey after getting a green signal, while a few of them arranged for taxis to reach Shimla. As per the Fire Department officials, the fire broke out last evening and spread to a large area in the night. “We had doused the blaze, but it flared up again. Probably, the fire lit up again in the morning and reached the track,” said Mansa Ram, Station Fire Officer.

Meanwhile, the district administration evacuated 51 students from the Scouts and Guides Training Centre, Tara Devi, last night, after a fire spread. These students from Haryana were shifted to Government Senior Secondary School, Shoghi. Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap said the students were provided basic facilities and were sent to their destination this afternoon.

Shimla has been witnessing repeated incidents of fire over the past 15-20 days due to the hot and dry weather. On Thursday, Shimla received some rainfall, which has brought down the temperature slightly.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kalka #Shimla