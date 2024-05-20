Forest fires peak with rising temp

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 19

With mercury hovering 2 to 3 degrees above normal, fires caused by pine needles are peaking in Solan and Kasauli forests. No respite is in sight from the sultry conditions, as the local Meteorological Department forecast continuation of the heatwave for the next four-five days. The area has received little rain for long, making pine needles prone to fire.

The areas under Solan and Kasauli recorded temperatures between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius today, which also aided the worst blaze of the season in pine forests. Fire tenders from Solan, Parwanoo and Kasauli were pressed into service through the day and night as well. They were seen on roads around Kasauli after a fire erupted in a forest near Sanawar this afternoon.

A fire tender stuck in the narrow Garkhal junction in Kasauli.

The fire tenders were stuck in the narrow Garkhal junction owing to the weekend rush of tourists. It became an arduous task for the police to clear way for these large vehicles through the single-lane roads around Kasauli.

Though 20 major forest fires have been registered in Solan forest division this season, the number was rising with every passing day.

“At least four fire incidents have been reported today at Chail Wildlife Sanctuary, Kandaghat, Sanawar and Shilli in Solan. Over 3.6 lakh plantations have been lost to the blaze, besides 217.2 hectares of government land this season,” said Hitender Gupta, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Solan.

“A very few fire incidents were reported last year. Places where no fire erupted in the last two years are now covered with pine needles. A spark is enough to cause a major fire in such areas and it takes hours to control the blaze,” observed Gupta.

Forest guards and fire watchers risk their lives to control the blaze in thick forests, where the fire tenders cannot reach. They use sticks, made of forest foliage, to cut off the fire lines amidst windy conditions, which further fan the fire.

“Earlier this week, a forest guard was bitten by a poisonous insect while he was dousing a fire amidst thick smoke in Solan,” the DFO said.

Local villagers usually ignite forest fires in the lure of better pastures in the rainy season. A lit cigarette left by a callous individual on a roadside can also trigger a fire.

Awareness is being spread among the villagers to abstain from the practice as it not destroys forest wealth.

