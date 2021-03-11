Forest guard who suffered burns dies

UNA, APRIL 24
Forest guard Rajesh Kumar, who received burn injuries during a fire-fighting operation in the forest of Saili-Garbhasada of Bangana a few days ago, died at the PGI, Chandigarh, today. A resident of Badoli panchayat of Una district, Rajesh Kumar was posted in the Ramgarh Forest Range.
Around 7 pm on Friday, the Forest Department had received information about a fire in the Saili Garbhasada area. Rajesh, along with three others, reached the site to save the forest wealth. Hot weather, coupled with strong winds, resulted in a raging fire, which engulfed the Forest Guard.
Rajesh had received major burn injuries. He was referred to the PGI. He had suffered 90 per cent burns. The body will be brought to his home on Wednesday.
Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar consoled Rajesh’s family and assured all help on behalf of the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region
ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed
It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...