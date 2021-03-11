Forest guard who suffered burns dies

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 24

Forest guard Rajesh Kumar, who received burn injuries during a fire-fighting operation in the forest of Saili-Garbhasada of Bangana a few days ago, died at the PGI, Chandigarh, today. A resident of Badoli panchayat of Una district, Rajesh Kumar was posted in the Ramgarh Forest Range.

Around 7 pm on Friday, the Forest Department had received information about a fire in the Saili Garbhasada area. Rajesh, along with three others, reached the site to save the forest wealth. Hot weather, coupled with strong winds, resulted in a raging fire, which engulfed the Forest Guard.

Rajesh had received major burn injuries. He was referred to the PGI. He had suffered 90 per cent burns. The body will be brought to his home on Wednesday.

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar consoled Rajesh’s family and assured all help on behalf of the government.