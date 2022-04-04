Forest officer suspended in Nurpur

NURPUR, APRIL 3
The Forest Department has suspended a forest range officer of Indora and issued a chargesheet to the block officer of Gangath in Nurpur yesterday for illegal trees felling in Damtal and Gangath forest blocks. Earlier, too, three forest guards were suspended for their alleged dereliction of duty after the complaint of illegal felling of khair trees. The department had also issued show-cause notices to the range officer and block officer. But they failed to give satisfactory replies. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre