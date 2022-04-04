Forest officer suspended in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, APRIL 3

The Forest Department has suspended a forest range officer of Indora and issued a chargesheet to the block officer of Gangath in Nurpur yesterday for illegal trees felling in Damtal and Gangath forest blocks. Earlier, too, three forest guards were suspended for their alleged dereliction of duty after the complaint of illegal felling of khair trees. The department had also issued show-cause notices to the range officer and block officer. But they failed to give satisfactory replies. —