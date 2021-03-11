Forest officials booked for graft at Keylong

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 9

The HP State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against forest officials at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district.

According to officials of the vigilance bureau, information was received that the construction of a forest rest house at Bhujund village in Tindi Panchayat was shown as complete on paper while on ground, there was only foundation of the building. The cost of construction was shown as Rs 14 lakh.

A vigilance bureau team visited the spot and found several irregularities by forest officials. “Considering the seriousness of the offence, the bureau registered a case against the forest officials at Keylong on Saturday. However, no arrest has been made so far,” said a police officer.