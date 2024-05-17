Forest on 145 ha already lost in fires this summer

Our Correspondent

Una, May 16

A fire broke out in the forest area of the Ramgarh Parla area of the Ramgarh forest range today. The fire caused destruction to 3 hectares of flora.

Fighting the fire During the run-up to fire season, the department had carried out awareness campaign on forest fires starting from April, according to DFO Susheel Rana

Forest fires could be controlled by using a number of techniques like ‘breaking the fire’, in which a long stretch of forest floor is cleaned of all dry material, preventing the spread of fire

In the ‘counter fire’ method, controlled burning of fire is initiated from the opposite direction and the fire ends where the two lines meet

As for the locals, ‘bush beating’ of flames is the best method. Firefighters also use ‘blowers’ to blow off dry vegetation to create fire barriers

Led by Divisional Forest Officer Susheel Rana, Forest Department officials rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

Speaking to The Tribune, the DFO said the fire, which destroyed a part of the bamboo forest, was controlled in time.

Had the fire not been contained, it would have spread towards Paroian and catchment hills of the Bhakra dam, he added.

He praised the locals who assisted officials and brought drinking water to the staff, braving the fire.

Rana said as against two incidents of forest fires during last summer, 22 incidents were reported in the Una Divisional Forest Area, in which 145 hectares of forested land was destroyed.

This included last monsoon’s plantation by the Forest Department, he added, stating that the area affected by fire included demarcated protected forests, undemarcated protected forests and ‘shamlat’ or government land.

Rana said the increase in fire incidents this year was because last year witnessed intermittent rainfall and the fire rate had declined all over the country.

During the run-up to fire season, the department had carried out awareness campaign on forest fires starting from April, he added.

He said 52 schools were covered, adding that schoolchildren were the best carriers of messages in the community.

The DFO said forest fires could be controlled by using a number of techniques like ‘breaking the fire’, in which a long stretch of forest floor is cleaned of all dry material, preventing the spread of fire.

In the ‘counter fire’ method, controlled burning of fire is initiated from the opposite direction and the fire ends where the two lines meet, he added.

He said as for the locals, ‘bush beating’ of flames is the best method, adding that firefighters also use ‘blowers’ to blow off dry vegetation to create fire barriers.

He said an awareness campaign of the department was underway. The campaign covered topics including benefits of forests, precautions and techniques while encountering wild life and ill effects of forest fires, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una