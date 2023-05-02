Forestry college overall winner at sports meet

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 1

The College of Forestry were adjudged the overall winner in the Inter-College Sports Meet organised at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

As many as 415 students from four colleges of the university took part in the four-day event that concluded recently. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel was the chief guest. He said it was heartening to see students excelling in sports along with their studies.

Various indoor and outdoor events, including seven track and six field events, were organised during the tournament.

The College of Horticulture defeated the College of Forestry 42-26 in the men’s kabaddi finals.

Monu Patyal and Kamini from the College of Forestry bagged the Puran Anand Adlakha awards for the best sportsperson. Mridul Thakur from the College of Forestry bagged the best athlete award, while Sandhya from the College of Horticulture was adjudged the best female athlete.