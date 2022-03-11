Forests, water channels choked with plastic

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 10

Continuous dumping of plastic waste in water channels and forest areas of the state has become a major environmental hazard. Experts say it can destroy the ecology of the hill state, resulting in the death of wild animals, if no steps are initiated to check the situation.

Heaps of plastic covers, mineral water bottles, packets and sweet foils are a common

site in the pristine areas of Kangra district, such as Palampur, Bir-Billing, Jwalamukhi, Kangra, Baijnath, McLeodganj and Dharamsala.

The Himachal Government has imposed a ban on the sale and use of plastic, but most of forestland and picnic spots are littered with such waste.

Environment Healers, a local NGO, has started a campaign to clean the Neugal river and forests of Palampur, but its volunteers are finding it difficult the do the job in the absence of support from the state government and local agencies.

The NGO alleges that the government agencies responsible for managing the affairs have become mute spectators and are allowing the dumping of plastic in forestland and local rivulets. The forests in Bir-Billing, Palampur, Dharamsala and on the Pathankot-Mandi highway have virtually turned into dumping grounds.

On the other hand, environmentalists have attributed the careless dumping of plastic waste by tourists to lethargic monitoring by the officials responsible for the conservation of the area. While most parts of the region fall under the reserved forest category, the remaining areas are governed by panchayats, municipal councils and corporations.

Vikram Mahajan, Commissioner, MC, Palampur, says that sustaining the biodiversity of the area is not possible without the cooperation of tourists. He seeks the help of local residents to deal with he situation.