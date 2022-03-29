Form panel for talks, outsourced staff in Himachal Pradesh told

Mandi, March 28

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur today said the government was serious about addressing the issues of outsourced employees. He is the chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee set up by the government to formulate a policy for outsourced employees, who are demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The minister was here to preside over a meeting with representatives of outsourced employees union. He assured them of finding a solution to secure their interests.

He urged the representatives of outsourced employees to form a state-level steering committee, which should be authorised to talk on their behalf. The Cabinet sub-committee would discuss the next round of talks with this steering committee, he said.

“Suggestions that the employees want to give should be submitted in writing to the committee in detail before April 10 so that they can also be accommodated in the draft. The Cabinet Sub-Committee will consider the suggestions and proposals. A document will be prepared, which will be further discussed with the Steering Committee so that a consensus can be reached to form the policy,” he added.—TNS