Formation of new districts to depend on commission’s report, says Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the formation of new districts and the reorganisation of tehsils, subdivisions and development blocks would depend on the recommendations of a commission constituted for the purpose.

Sukhu said that the state Cabinet had approved the proposal and a formal process had been initiated to examine where new districts could be created and where administrative boundaries needed to be redrawn.

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He added that the commission included a retired High Court Judge, the Director of Land Records, a senior High Court advocate and a retired bureaucrat. The members would examine the legal and administrative aspects of the issue before making recommendations.

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He said, “The objective is to take governance closer to the last citizen. Whether new districts or tehsils should be created or development blocks be reorganised will depend on the commission’s recommendations.”

On to the Opposition’s allegation that the government was using the issue for electoral gains, Sukhu said that elections were held every five years and the exercise was part of the government’s broader agenda of ‘vyavastha parivartan’ (systemic change).

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On the possibility of the census exercise affecting the reorganisation process, he said that the government was at present assessing the requirements. When notifications were required to be issued, necessary permission would be sought from the census authorities, if required, or the process would move forward after the census concludes.

Sukhu rejected criticism over the delay in the construction of a campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Dharamsala and said that the issue was being unnecessarily politicised. He added that the government had already cleared the forestland compensation cess and was prepared to release funds immediately upon receiving an undertaking from the university administration regarding recurring utility expenses.

Sukhu said that the state government was ready to release Rs 20 crore for the CUHP if the university agreed to bear electricity expenses and the Central Government takes responsibility for water supply cost.

Later, he laid the foundation stone of an indoor ice and roller skating rink at Sakoh to be constructed at a cost of Rs 33.78 crore. He also inaugurated a state-of-art faecal sludge and septage management facility constructed at a cost of Rs 9.82 crore for Dharamsala.