DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Formation of new districts to depend on commission’s report, says Sukhu

Formation of new districts to depend on commission’s report, says Sukhu

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates a faecal sludge and septage management facility at Dharamsala on Friday. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the formation of new districts and the reorganisation of tehsils, subdivisions and development blocks would depend on the recommendations of a commission constituted for the purpose.

Sukhu said that the state Cabinet had approved the proposal and a formal process had been initiated to examine where new districts could be created and where administrative boundaries needed to be redrawn.

Advertisement

He added that the commission included a retired High Court Judge, the Director of Land Records, a senior High Court advocate and a retired bureaucrat. The members would examine the legal and administrative aspects of the issue before making recommendations.

Advertisement

He said, “The objective is to take governance closer to the last citizen. Whether new districts or tehsils should be created or development blocks be reorganised will depend on the commission’s recommendations.”

On to the Opposition’s allegation that the government was using the issue for electoral gains, Sukhu said that elections were held every five years and the exercise was part of the government’s broader agenda of ‘vyavastha parivartan’ (systemic change).

Advertisement

On the possibility of the census exercise affecting the reorganisation process, he said that the government was at present assessing the requirements. When notifications were required to be issued, necessary permission would be sought from the census authorities, if required, or the process would move forward after the census concludes.

Sukhu rejected criticism over the delay in the construction of a campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Dharamsala and said that the issue was being unnecessarily politicised. He added that the government had already cleared the forestland compensation cess and was prepared to release funds immediately upon receiving an undertaking from the university administration regarding recurring utility expenses.

Sukhu said that the state government was ready to release Rs 20 crore for the CUHP if the university agreed to bear electricity expenses and the Central Government takes responsibility for water supply cost.

Later, he laid the foundation stone of an indoor ice and roller skating rink at Sakoh to be constructed at a cost of Rs 33.78 crore. He also inaugurated a state-of-art faecal sludge and septage management facility constructed at a cost of Rs 9.82 crore for Dharamsala.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts