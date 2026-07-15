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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Formed four months ago, Bir nagar panchayat office not yet functional

Formed four months ago, Bir nagar panchayat office not yet functional

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 10:20 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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The panchayat secretary is handling routine administrative work.
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The office of Bir nagar panchayat is not operational even more than four months after it was formed as no official and staff have been posted there. As a result, local residents are struggling to access basic civic services. At present, the panchayat secretary is handling the routine administrative work in addition to his regular duties. However, the lack of dedicated staff has delayed several public services, including the issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs), verification of official documents and other civic works. Development activities have also failed to take off despite the formation of the new urban local body. Earlier, the three panchayats, which now stand dissolved, were managing the affairs. Now, there is no authority to address public grievances.

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According to official records, the process of the demarcation and preparation of electoral rolls has already been completed. Residents say that they are still uncertain about where to go for official work, while several youths, who have attained the age of 18, are waiting to be enrolled as voters.

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Earlier, matters related to building permission and development works in the area were dealt with under the Special Area Development Authority (SADA). As the area now falls under the newly constituted nagar panchayat, people are awaiting its office to start functioning.

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Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma said that employees of the Baijnath Municipal Council had been authorised to temporarily manage the functioning of Bir nagar panchayat. “The office is expected to become functional in the next two or three days,” he added.

Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said that three employees had been deputed to Bir nagar panchayat and the administrative work would commence shortly.

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Though Rs 50 lakh was initially sanctioned for the nagar panchayat, no development work had begun so far.

Former up-pradhan of Gunehar panchayat Duni Chand, along with local residents Naresh Kumar, Babu Ram, Suresh Kumar, Naresh Thakur, Dhani Ram, Raj Kumar, Jograj and Des Raj, have urged the state government to make the nagar panchayat office functional without further delay so that local residents can access essential civic services.

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