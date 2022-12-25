Former CM Jai Ram Thakur elected leader of Himachal Pradesh BJP Legislature Party

Shimla, December 24
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was on Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party.
A meeting of the BJP legislature party was held here to elect its leader.
Former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti and former Speaker Vipin Parmar were the two other frontrunners for the post. Former CM Thakur probably moved ahead of them in the race in view of the BJP's fine showing in the Assembly elections in Mandi where it won nine out of 10 seats.
