Former CM Jai Ram Thakur elected leader of Himachal Pradesh BJP Legislature Party

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 24

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was on Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party.

A meeting of the BJP legislature party was held here to elect its leader.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (right) during a meeting of the BJP legislature party, in Shimla on Sunday. Tribune photo

Former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti and former Speaker Vipin Parmar were the two other frontrunners for the post. Former CM Thakur probably moved ahead of them in the race in view of the BJP's fine showing in the Assembly elections in Mandi where it won nine out of 10 seats.