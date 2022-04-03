Former CJI Lahoti's death mourned

Our Correspondent

Shimla, April 2

A Full Court reference was held in the Himachal High Court here today to mourn the demise of Justice RC Lahoti, former Chief Justice of India (CJI), who breathed his last on March 23 at the age of 81 years. Justice Lahoti was the 35th CJI and had served on the post from June 1, 2004, to November 1, 2005. Justice Lahoti was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court on December 9, 1998, and thereafter on June 1, 2004, he was appointed the Chief Justice of the apex court.

While paying tribute to him, Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq said that during his nearly seven-year tenure in the Supreme Court, Justice Lohati authored about 342 judgments.

A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Judges of the High Court, namely Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua and Justice Satyen Vaidya were also present. —