Former CM announces twin commemorative events at Rotary Bhawan in Palampur

Shanta Kumar, former Union Minister and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, said October 19 would mark a significant day in Palampur, with a commemorative plaque to be installed at Rotary Bhawan to mark the historic resolution on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kumar said the decision to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya was taken at Rotary Bhawan, Palampur, during the BJP National Executive meeting held there on October 19, 1989. The commemorative plaque will be installed in the room where the decision was taken, preserving the venue’s association with the historic development. He said that, after nearly 500 years of history associated with the Ram temple movement, the room at Rotary Bhawan would also be remembered for its connection with the decision.

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On the same day, a statue of Shiv Kumar, a noted social worker and founder of the Rotary organisation in Palampur, will be unveiled at Rotary Bhawan in recognition of his contribution to public service.

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Kumar said Shiv Kumar had played a pioneering role in establishing several service-oriented institutions, including the Rotary Eye Hospital at Maranda. He added that his initiatives had helped establish a strong tradition of social service in Palampur.

He said it was a matter of pride for the state that the eye hospital at Maranda had recently been recognised as the best hospital in North India. He attributed the development of several charitable and public-service institutions in the region to the foundation laid by Shiv Kumar through the Rotary movement.