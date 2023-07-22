Former CM lashes out at Congress regime

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 21

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lashed out at the Congress regime for its inept handling of the situation arising out of the flashfloods and “lack of coordination” on the issue of purchase of apples. “The restoration work is yet to pick up pace as hundreds of roads, bridges, water and power supply still remain disrupted,” he said.

#Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla