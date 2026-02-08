Former CM Shanta Kumar rues decline in standards of Lok Sabha

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has voiced deep concern over what he described as the alarming fall in the standards of the Lok Sabha, which was unfortunate for the world’s largest democracy.

The 92-year-old veteran BJP leader, in a statement issued here, said that the recent scenes in Parliament had disturbed him. He referred to reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to deliver his address in the Lok Sabha due to security concerns, based on inputs received by the Speaker. He also expressed shock over provocative slogans allegedly raised in the House and the use of harsh and unparliamentary language by members.

Shanta Kumar said that such a conduct was unheard of in the history of the Lok Sabha and reflected a serious erosion of democratic values. He recalled having spent over three decades in legislative roles, serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Member of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, besides holding the office of Chief Minister twice and as Union Minister also twice. He also recalled having represented India as part of a parliamentary delegation at the United Nations and addressing Parliament on several occasions.

“Even after witnessing public life closely for 92 years, I have never felt such embarrassment over parliamentary conduct,” he added. He quoted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and reminded political parties that national interest must always be held above party lines. He stressed that Parliament should function as a sacred democratic institution and not as an arena of confrontation.

Shanta Kumar said that the nation got Independence due to the supreme sacrifice by a countless number of patriots. He added that the behaviour witnessed in the Lok Sabha would have deeply pained the souls of those martyrs.

He appealed to all political parties to do serious introspection and work collectively to restore the dignity and decorum of Parliament.