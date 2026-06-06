icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Former Congress leader arrested for posting communal content on social media

Former Congress leader arrested for posting communal content on social media

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:57 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A former Congress leader has been arrested for uploading content that allegedly targets a particular community and for using objectionable language. The accused has been identified as Yudhvir Singh Bains (54), a resident of Mandi district.

Advertisement

According to the police, they received a complaint that Yudhvir Singh Bains had uploaded a video on his social media handle containing content that could allegedly cause a rift between different religious communities.

Advertisement

The complainant also alleged that the said video was being viewed by a large number of people and had the potential to disturb the law and order situation and communal harmony in the area. Confirming the report, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said that during the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the accused uploads videos on his social media account on a regular basis, the content of which was found to be offensive and could affect communal harmony and create tension among different communities.

Advertisement

He said that acting upon the complaint, a case under sections 196, 299, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered, and an investigation was initiated. "The accused was directed to join the investigation but refused to cooperate. Instead, he started recording videos of police personnel, thereby obstructing the investigation.

The police then added section 221 of the BNS, 2023, due to his conduct. Based on the facts and investigation, the accused was then arrested," said the SSP. He further said that the accused also has multiple cases registered against him.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts