Former Congress leader arrested for posting communal content on social media

A former Congress leader has been arrested for uploading content that allegedly targets a particular community and for using objectionable language. The accused has been identified as Yudhvir Singh Bains (54), a resident of Mandi district.

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According to the police, they received a complaint that Yudhvir Singh Bains had uploaded a video on his social media handle containing content that could allegedly cause a rift between different religious communities.

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The complainant also alleged that the said video was being viewed by a large number of people and had the potential to disturb the law and order situation and communal harmony in the area. Confirming the report, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said that during the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the accused uploads videos on his social media account on a regular basis, the content of which was found to be offensive and could affect communal harmony and create tension among different communities.

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He said that acting upon the complaint, a case under sections 196, 299, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered, and an investigation was initiated. "The accused was directed to join the investigation but refused to cooperate. Instead, he started recording videos of police personnel, thereby obstructing the investigation.

The police then added section 221 of the BNS, 2023, due to his conduct. Based on the facts and investigation, the accused was then arrested," said the SSP. He further said that the accused also has multiple cases registered against him.