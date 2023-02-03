Former Director, Health, arrested

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 2

The state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested former Director, Health Services, Dr Ajay Gupta in connection with a bribery case.

Dr Gupta had surrendered before court after the Himachal High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application. He has been sent to police remand till February 4. He was earlier booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and was suspended.

The Vigilance had found a phone call recording in which he was asking for Rs 4.25 lakh for arterial blood gas (ABG) machines.