Former Director of HPPCL denied bail

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Desh Raj, former Director (Electrical) of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), in connection with the death of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi.

Vimal Negi’s body was fished out from the Gobind Sagar Lake on March 18, days after he went missing on March 10. His wife, Kiran Negi, lodged a complaint accusing Desh Raj and other senior officials of the HPPCL of subjecting her husband to mental torture, forcing him to take the extreme step. Kiran alleged that Negi was under mental pressure, he was denied leave and there were threats over work.

Dismissing the bail plea, Justice Virender Singh observed that the custodial interrogation of the accused would be necessary to unearth the truth as it was dealing with a case of serious nature.

The court stated that Desh Raj, an influential person, would be able to intimidate witnesses or destroy the evidence, should he be released on bail. The court noted that there was suspicion over Desh Raj’s recent absence from office and his inactive phone.