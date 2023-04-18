Former Himachal BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti has a narrow escape as car overturns in Una

Una, April 18
Una MLA and former Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti had a narrow escape when the car he was travelling in overturned near Lathiani in this district on Tuesday.
Satti was on his way to Una along with his personal security officer (PSO) and driver when the accident occurred but all are safe, a statement issued by co-media in charge of Himachal Pradesh BJP Karan Nanda said.
Satti said his vehicle, an SUV, overturned as the driver took a turn to the left to save them from a speeding tempo coming from the opposite side.
The tempo was on the wrong side of the road and it seemed the driver was feeling drowsy, he added.
Police reached the spot and an investigation was under way, police said.
