Former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar lauds state govt for dealing well with rain disaster

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 13

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar has expressed distress over the unprecedented rains in Himachal which has caused severe loss to life and property in the state.

The former union minister also lauded the state government for dealing well with the disaster and congratulated them for rescuing thousands of tourists from difficult terrains.

In a social media post, he said the heavy rains were causing havoc everywhere in an unprecedented manner. Several houses were destroyed in landslides and families buried under the debris.

In the post, he made a special request to the state government and the opposition to cooperate during this times of crises and help each other.

“The government is coping with the disaster very well. I congratulate the government for the manner in which thousands of tourists have been rescued from difficult terrain. I wish that it should appear that there is no difference between government and opposition in the state. The entire state is fighting this calamity unitedly,” he said.

He also expressed his condolences to the grieving families and urged the people of state to make maximum contribution to the CM Relief Fund.

He said that due to incessant rains, the roads and mountains were prone to landslides and urged people to stay careful and not leave homes unnecessarily.