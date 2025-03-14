DT
Home / Himachal / Former Himachal Congress MLA shot at, hospitalised

Former Himachal Congress MLA shot at, hospitalised

Bamber Thakur and his personal security officer (PSO) were injured in the attack
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur/Bilaspur, Updated At : 05:38 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
Bamber Thakur. File photo
Former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified people at his residence here on Friday, police said.

Thakur and his personal security officer (PSO) were injured in the attack.

According to police, the attackers fired 12 rounds.

Thakur was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, while the PSO was rushed to the AIIMS, Bilaspur. With PTI

