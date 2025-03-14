Former Himachal Congress MLA shot at, hospitalised

Former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified people at his residence here on Friday, police said.

Thakur and his personal security officer (PSO) were injured in the attack.

According to police, the attackers fired 12 rounds.

Thakur was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, while the PSO was rushed to the AIIMS, Bilaspur. With PTI