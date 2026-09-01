Former Himachal MLA Ram Rattan Sharma dies at 90, cremated with state honours

Former MLA Ram Rattan Sharma passed away after a prolonged illness at Barsar near here yesterday. He was 90. Sharma was cremated at village crematorium with state honours today.

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Ram Rattan Sharma was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in 1982 and 1990 on a BJP ticket. He was one of prominent activists of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and had been to Ayodhaya during the Babri Masjid siege.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur, and former Union minister Anurag Thakur mourned the demise of the veteran leader.

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A large number of people attended the cremation. BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, former MLA Manjit Singh Dogra, Zila Parishad Vice-Chairman Gurdeep Singh and Barsar BJP Mandal president Sanjeev Kumar were prominent among those present. MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal paid his final respects by shouldering the bier.

Locals described Sharma’s passing as an irreparable loss to the fields of politics, education and social service.