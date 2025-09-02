DT
PT
Former Himachal Pradesh DGP ID Bhandari passes away in Shimla

Former Himachal Pradesh DGP ID Bhandari passes away in Shimla

CM Sukhu said that Bhandari's outstanding services would be remembered by police personnel for a long period
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:48 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Former DGP of Himachal Pradesh, ID Bhandari. Photo: X
Former DGP of Himachal Pradesh, ID Bhandari, a 1982-batch IPS officer, passed away today at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla due to a heart attack. Bhandari, a native of Bilaspur district, lived in Shimla with his family. His last rites will be held at his native village in Bilaspur on Wednesday.

Throughout his career, Bhandari held several key positions in the police department, including DGP, CID, and ADGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, before retiring in 2014. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri expressed deep grief over Bhandari’s demise, stating that he served the state police organisation in various capacities with diligence and dedication.

The Chief Minister said that Bhandari’s outstanding services would be remembered by police personnel for a long period. He prayed for the departed soul’s peace and strength for the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri described Bhandari as a disciplined officer who significantly contributed to strengthening the state’s police administration.

