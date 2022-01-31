Former Himachal woman cricketer arrested by Gujarat police on cheating charges

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 31

A former Himachal woman cricketer, Sapna Randhawa, was arrested on Monday by the Gujarat Police in a Rs 27-lakh cheating case.

She was arrested from Ranital area of Kangra district.

Belonging to Ranital area, the accused was produced in a Dehra court, which sent her on transit remand.

A complaint was filed by a young cricketer in Gujarat against the former Himachal player alleging she promised a spot in Ranji team in lieu of money. In the complaint it has been alleged even after taking the money, he didn’t get a chance to play in Ranji Trophy.

On the complaint of the cricketer, the Gujarat Police had registered a case of cheating against the woman player, on the basis of which she has been arrested.

Dehra DSP Ankit Sharma said the former Himachal cricketer had been arrested by the Surat police on the charges of cheating and had been produced in the court and taken on transit remand.

The accused is learnt to have committed a similar fraud in Haryana too and action is going on in that case.