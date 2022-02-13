Former Kasauli MLA Chaman Lal Ganchli dies at 76

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 13

Former Kasauli MLA Chaman Lal Gachli died at his house in Parwanoo on Sunday. He was 76.

Sources said he went to bed after having his tea on Saturday and did not wake up.

He will be cremated at 4:00 pm on Sunday in Parwanoo.

Ganchi, a lawyer, contested his first Vidhan Sabha election as a candidate from the Janata Party in 1977. He fought two elections---1985 and 1990---unsuccessfully as an independent and the 1998 election as a candidate of the Himachal Vikas Congress candidate in 1998.

He became vice-chairman of state SC/ST corporation in 1998 when he was part of the Himachal Vikas Congress under the BJP government.

Kasauli’s current MLA Rajiv Saizal, the state’s health and family welfare minister, and Daisy Thakur, chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission, voiced their condolences.