Former Secy of HPSSC held in paper leak case

Hamirpur, December 12
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested former Secretary of the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) Jitender Kanwar in the paper leak case last evening. The SIT is investigating the HPSSC selection scam from about one year.
A court sent the arrested Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officer to three days’ police custody here today. Kanwar was earlier arrested in another case registered (post code 965) for the selection of candidates for the posts of JOA (IT) and was out on bail.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM
BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts
Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off
PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...
Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House
To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow
Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal
Submit statements to special probe team