Former Secy of HPSSC held in paper leak case

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 12

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested former Secretary of the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) Jitender Kanwar in the paper leak case last evening. The SIT is investigating the HPSSC selection scam from about one year.

A court sent the arrested Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officer to three days’ police custody here today. Kanwar was earlier arrested in another case registered (post code 965) for the selection of candidates for the posts of JOA (IT) and was out on bail.

#Hamirpur