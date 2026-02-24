DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Former Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi asked to report to Department of Personnel

Former Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi asked to report to Department of Personnel

Additional charge of MD, MILKFED, handed over to Abhishek Verma 

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sanjeev Gandhi. File photo
Advertisement

The 2012-batch Indian Police Service officer and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, who was recently transferred to the post of Managing Director, MILKFED, has been directed to report to the Department of Personnel for his further posting.

Advertisement

A notification regarding this was issued here on Tuesday by the state government.

Advertisement

The former Shimla SP was transferred as MD after his promotion as DIG over a month ago. However, the officer did not officially take the charge. Sources said Gandhi was keen on getting a more important assignment, so he didn't join as MD.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the state government has handed over the additional charge of the post of MD, MILKFED, to 2018-batch IAS officer and Director, Land Records, Abhishek Verma.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts