Former Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi asked to report to Department of Personnel

The 2012-batch Indian Police Service officer and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, who was recently transferred to the post of Managing Director, MILKFED, has been directed to report to the Department of Personnel for his further posting.

A notification regarding this was issued here on Tuesday by the state government.

The former Shimla SP was transferred as MD after his promotion as DIG over a month ago. However, the officer did not officially take the charge. Sources said Gandhi was keen on getting a more important assignment, so he didn't join as MD.

Meanwhile, the state government has handed over the additional charge of the post of MD, MILKFED, to 2018-batch IAS officer and Director, Land Records, Abhishek Verma.