Former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Gandhi transferred as HP General Industries Corporation MD

Former Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, currently Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation in Kangra, has been transferred as Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh General Industries Corporation Limited in Shimla.

An official order issued by Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday said the transfer had been made on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board. Gandhi will replace 2009-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer Bhupinder Kumar, who has been relieved of the charge.

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This is the third time Gandhi has been transferred to a different post within a year. On January 23, 2026, he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and placed at the disposal of the Department of Personnel on February 6. An order posting him as MD of the Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation was issued on February 9, but he was directed to report to the Department of Personnel again on February 24.

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On March 24, he was posted as DIG, Traffic, Tourism and Railways (TTR). However, he was again placed at the disposal of the Department of Personnel on August 10. On October 7, the state government issued a notification appointing him MD of the Himachal Pradesh Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation in Kangra.

Gandhi has also been in the news after two FIRs were registered against him in Shimla over allegations of cheating and misappropriation of government funds. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the allegations.