Fortified rice 'provided to' consumers

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 28

Over 12,600 quintal of fortified rice is being supplied to consumers in the district every month, said Ravinder Sharma, District Controller, Food Civil Supplies (DFSC), here yesterday.

He said that fortified rice supplied under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) had more nutrient value compared to rice supplied to consumers earlier through fair price shops in the district. He added that misinformation was being spread among people that this rice was not good for health.