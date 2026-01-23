DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fortis launches biplane neuro cathlab for stroke patients

Fortis launches biplane neuro cathlab for stroke patients

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:23 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has launched a dedicated biplane neuro cathlab that offers high resolution precision for diagnosing and treating neurovascular conditions. In a press conference today, Dr Vivek Gupta, Director, biplane neuro cathlab, said the advanced software in the new system would enable treatment of acute stroke patients by sending them directly to the cathlab from the emergency department, while saving on crucial time. “The new technology enables minimally invasive procedures for neuro conditions like aneurysms and strokes. This allows faster diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Advertisement

Dr Gupta further claimed that Fortis Hospital, Mohali, had become the first private hospital in the region to provide a biplane neuro cathlab. “This advanced medical facility will transform delivery of healthcare services for neurological emergencies and complex neurovascular conditions,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts