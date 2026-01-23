Fortis launches biplane neuro cathlab for stroke patients

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has launched a dedicated biplane neuro cathlab that offers high resolution precision for diagnosing and treating neurovascular conditions. In a press conference today, Dr Vivek Gupta, Director, biplane neuro cathlab, said the advanced software in the new system would enable treatment of acute stroke patients by sending them directly to the cathlab from the emergency department, while saving on crucial time. “The new technology enables minimally invasive procedures for neuro conditions like aneurysms and strokes. This allows faster diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Dr Gupta further claimed that Fortis Hospital, Mohali, had become the first private hospital in the region to provide a biplane neuro cathlab. “This advanced medical facility will transform delivery of healthcare services for neurological emergencies and complex neurovascular conditions,” he said.

