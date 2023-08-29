Fortnight in camps already, the wait to return home stretches on

Tribune News Service

“My studies have been adversely affected for over a fortnight now, I want to go back home,” said Niyati (12) while narrating her horrific experience. She returned from her school with no bag or uniform to a relief camp at Old Sanskrit College in the Phagli area of Shimla on Monday afternoon.

Kids’ studies hit Around 50 persons are putting up in a hall at a relief camp at Old Sanskrit College in the Phagli area of Shimla

83 persons are residing in the camp ever since their houses were got vacated after a landslide in the area on August 14

Most of the children living there are either not attending school or have not been able to study properly for want of books etc.

At present, she is putting up inside a dimly-lit hall with 48 others, including adults and kids, who sleep on the floor.

There are many children who are either not attending school or have not been able to study properly these days. There are 83 persons in the relief camp here. Their houses were got vacated following a massive landslide in the Phagli area that claimed five lives on August 14 and rendered many homeless.

Huddled in a corner of a room, a group of children was busy playing video games on mobile phones. They could, however, vividly recall the disturbing visuals of houses turning into heaps of rubble in a matter of seconds.

Rehan (7) has also not been going to the school for the past many days. “My books, uniform and toys are at home and my father says we cannot go there as it’s dangerous. I am missing my home badly and want to go there as soon as possible,” he said.

His elder sister Rihana said, “I have been attending the school without my books and uniform. It is not possible to study here amid so much of noise.”

Kuldeep Singh (40), a diabetic who works as sanitation employee, said, “Our decades-old house has developed cracks, we have invested savings of our lifetime and cannot afford to leave it. Paths leading to our house have been damaged. We cannot bring any valuables, utensils, clothes or books of our children. We want that the administration should get our houses repaired so that we can go back and resume our normal life again.”

A group of women having their lunch in the relief camp decried the “inordinate delay” by the administration in ensuring their return to their houses.

An NGO executive said, “A majority of these houses and sheds stand on encroached land and have been built without government approval. No check on such constructions due to vote bank politics is a major reason behind widespread destruction during such disasters.”

