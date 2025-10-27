Fortune Park, Palampur, wins ‘Best Staycation Hotel’

Fortune Park Palampur, a member of ITC Hotels’ Group, has been awarded the ‘Best Staycation Hotel’ recognition at the 20th Annual International Tourism, Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025, during an event held in New Delhi.

The award acknowledges the hotel’s success in becoming a destination for travellers, offering quality accommodation in the scenic environs of Palampur — a quaint town near Dharamshala.

Aesthetically designed for the urbane traveller, Fortune Park Palampur features plush rooms and suites with elegantly styled interiors and a modern vibe. The hotel offers breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar range from most rooms and vantage points.

Thoughtfully crafted for a blissful stay, the hotel provides a range of amenities, including an all-day dining restaurant and bar, a terrace microbrewery, modern banquet halls and meeting rooms. Guests can also rejuvenate at the fitness centre, swimming pool and spa.

Beyond the hotel, patrons can take leisurely strolls through lush tea gardens, soak in the serenity of nearby temples or simply enjoy panoramic views from the property’s vantage points.

Set amid the picturesque landscape of Palampur, also known as the tea capital of northwest India, this upscale hotel promises a hospitality experience par excellence, redefining comfort in one of the country’s most enchanting destinations.

The Hospitality India Publications Group bestowed the award upon the stylish and contemporary Fortune Park Palampur during a stellar ceremony recognising the nation’s leading names in travel, hospitality and tourism.