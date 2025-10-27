DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fortune Park, Palampur, wins ‘Best Staycation Hotel’

Fortune Park, Palampur, wins ‘Best Staycation Hotel’

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 03:01 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hotel management receive the award at an event in New Delhi.
Advertisement

Fortune Park Palampur, a member of ITC Hotels’ Group, has been awarded the ‘Best Staycation Hotel’ recognition at the 20th Annual International Tourism, Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025, during an event held in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The award acknowledges the hotel’s success in becoming a destination for travellers, offering quality accommodation in the scenic environs of Palampur — a quaint town near Dharamshala.

Advertisement

Aesthetically designed for the urbane traveller, Fortune Park Palampur features plush rooms and suites with elegantly styled interiors and a modern vibe. The hotel offers breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar range from most rooms and vantage points.

Advertisement

Thoughtfully crafted for a blissful stay, the hotel provides a range of amenities, including an all-day dining restaurant and bar, a terrace microbrewery, modern banquet halls and meeting rooms. Guests can also rejuvenate at the fitness centre, swimming pool and spa.

Beyond the hotel, patrons can take leisurely strolls through lush tea gardens, soak in the serenity of nearby temples or simply enjoy panoramic views from the property’s vantage points.

Advertisement

Set amid the picturesque landscape of Palampur, also known as the tea capital of northwest India, this upscale hotel promises a hospitality experience par excellence, redefining comfort in one of the country’s most enchanting destinations.

The Hospitality India Publications Group bestowed the award upon the stylish and contemporary Fortune Park Palampur during a stellar ceremony recognising the nation’s leading names in travel, hospitality and tourism.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts