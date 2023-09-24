Forty budding climbers summit Friendship Peak

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 23

Forty young trainees of the “advance mountaineering” course at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) successfully scaled the 17,600-ft high Friendship Peak near Manali yesterday.

ABVIMAS Director Avinash Negi said, “The arduous journey to climb the peak started at 3 am. The trainees managed to reach the peak around 9.45 am. The budding mountaineers who took part in the expedition have safely returned.”

#Kullu #Manali