Forty budding climbers summit Friendship Peak

Kullu, September 23
Forty young trainees of the “advance mountaineering” course at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) successfully scaled the 17,600-ft high Friendship Peak near Manali yesterday.
ABVIMAS Director Avinash Negi said, “The arduous journey to climb the peak started at 3 am. The trainees managed to reach the peak around 9.45 am. The budding mountaineers who took part in the expedition have safely returned.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report
Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18
Annual Army Day Parade to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow
In January 2023, Army Day Parade was conducted in Bengaluru
Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow
There are no safety provisions in the Act for areas lying do...
It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...