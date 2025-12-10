DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Forum calls for unity amid rising communal discord

Forum calls for unity amid rising communal discord

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:33 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Himachal for Peace and Harmony Forum organised a convention here today, pledging to safeguard communal harmony and peace across the state. The forum also resolved to hold a state-level convention on March 25, 2026, and to establish district-level forums to strengthen its outreach.

Advertisement

Forum Convener Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, in his address, said the recent recurrence of incidents promoting communalism in the state capital was a matter of deep concern.

Advertisement

He noted that Himachal Pradesh has long been known for its achievements in education, health and employment. However, in recent times, communal forces have been attempting to create an atmosphere of tension. “This not only damages the state’s reputation but also poses a serious threat to tourism, one of the major contributors to the economy. The state is already struggling with natural disasters, economic challenges and drug abuse and in such a situation, communal tensions could lead to disastrous consequences,” he said.

Advertisement

Former Theog MLA and CPM leader Rakesh Singha said the people of the state have always upheld democratic and constitutional values.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts