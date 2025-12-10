Forum calls for unity amid rising communal discord

The Himachal for Peace and Harmony Forum organised a convention here today, pledging to safeguard communal harmony and peace across the state. The forum also resolved to hold a state-level convention on March 25, 2026, and to establish district-level forums to strengthen its outreach.

Forum Convener Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, in his address, said the recent recurrence of incidents promoting communalism in the state capital was a matter of deep concern.

He noted that Himachal Pradesh has long been known for its achievements in education, health and employment. However, in recent times, communal forces have been attempting to create an atmosphere of tension. “This not only damages the state’s reputation but also poses a serious threat to tourism, one of the major contributors to the economy. The state is already struggling with natural disasters, economic challenges and drug abuse and in such a situation, communal tensions could lead to disastrous consequences,” he said.

Former Theog MLA and CPM leader Rakesh Singha said the people of the state have always upheld democratic and constitutional values.