Forum directs insurance firm to pay Rs 38K as vehicle damages

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 17

The District Consumer Forum of Kangra has directed the National Insurance Company to pay Rs 38,500 as claim of damage to vehicle of a complainant Dev Brat Sharma, a resident of Gudkari village. The forum also directed the insurance company to pay Rs 7,000 as compensation to the complainant and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.

The complainant pleaded before the consumer forum that he bought an online insurance policy for his vehicle in August 2022 and it was valid from August 18, 2022 to August 17, 2023. The vehicle got damaged in an accident on September 22, 2022. The complainant alleged the cost of repair of the vehicle was Rs 52,000 but the insurance company refused to pay the claim.

A representative of the insurance company alleged the complainant had stated in the online renewal that his insurance would lapse on August 17, 2022, but his insurance had already lapsed on August 12, 2022.

#Dharamsala #Kangra