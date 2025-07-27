Forum seeks doctor for Hamirpur ayurvedic hospital

The District Consumer Forum has demanded the regular appointment of a doctor at the ayurvedic hospital, highlighting the urgent need for healthcare services in the area. The demand was raised during a forum meeting held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of forum president Vipin Sharma.

Sharma stressed the importance of immediately filling the long-vacant post of a lab technician at the hospital as well. “Due to the lack of a technician, residents are forced to rely on expensive private labs for medical tests. The vacancy must be filled at the earliest,” he said.

He also called for the resumption of free health check-ups for senior citizens, which were previously conducted by the Red Cross Society and demanded their revival on the same lines.

The forum raised additional civic concerns, including the construction of drains on both sides of the road near the dispensary below Pahlu Temple at Shukra Khad. The existing drains are either broken or blocked, causing rainwater to flow directly onto the road and creating hardships for commuters.

To enhance road safety, the forum proposed the installation of convex mirrors at key blind spots — near the old RTO office, near the office of the District Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry) on the bypass and near Jio Market on Nalti Road. “These steps will help prevent accidents and improve traffic flow,” Sharma said.

Another issue raised was the closure of the school ground gates, which has affected morning walkers from the city. The forum appealed to the administration to reopen at least one gate to allow public access for walks and recreational use.

Members present at the meeting included KC Gautam, Manohar Lal Kanungo, Yudh Veer Pathania, Hemraj Sharma, Prakash Sen, OP Nanda, Anirudh Dogra, RC Chagra, Santosh Kumari, Vijayalakshmi, Gopal Sharma, Roshan Lal Patial, Ramesh Chand and others.