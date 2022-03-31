Foul smell due to drain water

The contractor working on the road widening project a little ahead of Ajivika Bhawan, on the Cart Road in Shimla, is using water running through the drain for the work. When this water spills on to the road, there is foul smell all over, causing a lot of inconvenience to the people and commuters. — Amit, Shimla

Stray dogs a threat to small kids

Stray dogs in Chotta Shimla area have become pretty aggressive. School going children of junior classes are at a higher risk, especially when they are alone. The authorities concerned must check the menace. — Kusum, Chotta Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com