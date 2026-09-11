Foul smell from garbage site fuels protest in Mandi

Growing concerns over foul smell and alleged health hazards from a garbage dumping site at Kansa Chowk under the Nerchowk Municipal Council in Mandi district have triggered a protest, with local residents and representatives demanding that the site be shifted to a more suitable location.

The issue gained momentum on Wednesday when Zila Parishad member Anil Kumar of the Ghoda-Gaggal ward and members of the Mahashakti Mahila Mandal submitted separate memorandums to the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, seeking immediate intervention. The protesters have also been sitting on a relay hunger strike and said their agitation would continue until the waste site is relocated.

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According to local residents, the facility was originally established as a garbage-processing unit but gradually turned into a dumping site. They alleged that the foul smell emanating from the accumulated waste had become a serious concern for people living in the surrounding areas and could pose a health hazard.

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The protesters claimed that nearly 17 institutions and public places were located within a distance of around six to 100 metres of the site. These include the Kansa Chowk playground, cremation ground, Shiv Temple, Tawan School, Poly Health Centre in Tawan, Kansa Chowk Market, Shiva Adarsh School, Nirankari Satsang, Anandpur Satsang, IT Balh, vegetable market and the Jal Shakti Department’s pump house.

They further claimed that nearly 7,000 people residing in the surrounding area were affected by the dumping site. The protesters alleged that the persistent foul smell and waste accumulation were causing considerable inconvenience to residents, students, visitors and people associated with nearby institutions.

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The protesters also alleged that the site was established without obtaining an NOC from the panchayat concerned and without the required permission from the National Green Tribunal. They urged the district administration to conduct an inquiry and take immediate steps to relocate the facility in the larger public interest.

Mahashakti Mahila Mandal president Tripta Devi and Zila Parishad member Anil Kumar said the demand for shifting the dumping site was justified in view of public health concerns. They appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to intervene and ensure a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, Nerchowk Municipal Council Chairperson Meena Kumari said the dumping site had been created during the tenure of the previous municipal body. She said that after taking charge, she had restored the garbage-processing machinery at the municipal council’s processing unit.

She added that garbage was also being transported outside the district to Barmana in Bilaspur for disposal. According to her, the municipal council was ready to shift the dumping site to another suitable location, but the government must provide land for the purpose. With protesters continuing their agitation and the municipal council seeking land for an alternative site, the issue remains unresolved. The protest is continuing.